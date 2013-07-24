MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexico has lowered the
alert level for the Popocatepetl volcano a notch, just weeks
after an increased level of explosive activity belched ash over
Mexico City and prompted international airlines to suspend
flights.
The alert level for the volcano, located some 50 miles (80
km) to the southeast of the capital, was lowered to yellow phase
two from yellow phase three, Mexico City's mayor and Mexico's
interior minister said on Twitter without giving details.
The new alert level is the fourth highest and indicates the
volcano, nicknamed Don Goyo, could produce sporadic explosions,
according to the website of Mexico's National Center for
Disaster Prevention.
Four U.S. airlines earlier this month suspended flights to
and from Mexico City because of concerns about ash from
Popocatepetl.
Mexico raised the alert level on July 6.
(Reporting by Elinor Comlay)