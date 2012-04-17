By Roberto Ramirez
SAN PEDRO BENITO JUAREZ, Mexico, April 17 A
powerful plume of steam and ash rose from the Popocatepetl
volcano in central Mexico on Tuesday, prompting local schools to
cancel classes and emergency teams to prepare for evacuations.
The volcano's lava dome started to expand on Friday,
suggesting fresh magma may be pushing upwards. It spewed red-hot
fragments and lightly dusted cars and streets in some small
towns in the state of Puebla, television images showed.
Popocatepetl, which lies some 50 miles (80 km) to the
southeast of Mexico City, pumped out a cloud of hot air and
particles in an emission lasting about 20 minutes on Tuesday.
"It sounded like a loud cauldron releasing steam," said
Reuters cameraman Roberto Ramirez.
Schools in at least five small towns near the volcano called
off classes after Mexico's National Center for Disaster
Prevention raised the alert level for the 5,450-meter
(17,900-foot) Popocatepetl late on Monday.
Carlos Gutierrez, head of operations at the center, told
Reuters that the current alert could remains for several weeks
or months until the activity decreases.
The volcano, known by locals as "El Popo" or "Don Goyo," is
clearly visible from the capital on a clear day.
For locals in San Pedro Benito Juarez, a small town with
population of just over 4,000 on the flanks of the volcano,
people were still able to move about as usual on Tuesday.
"For the elderly, this is normal. Whatever the volcano wants
to do is fine. But younger people, like myself, are always
alert," said Jaime Romero, a construction worker in San Pedro.
Emergency crews, which readied locals for potential
evacuations, patrolled the area on Tuesday.
The volcano has spewed smoke and ash sporadically over the
last few years. A major eruption in 2000 forced the evacuation
of nearly 50,000 residents in three states surrounding the peak.
Every March, an indigenous leader from the area leads a
celebration to honor Popocatepetl, bringing food, incense and
music offerings as the agricultural season kicks off.
