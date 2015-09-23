(Adds details on review, VW declining to comment)
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Mexico is checking to see
if Volkswagen has complied with its emissions standards and will
act if it finds anomalies, Mexico's environment minister said on
Wednesday.
Rafael Pacchiano told Reuters that the agency hoped to have
results from the review in the "coming days."
Volkswagen, the world's biggest carmaker, has
admitted to U.S. regulators that it programmed computers in its
cars to detect when they were being tested and alter the running
of their diesel engines to conceal their true emissions.
Pacchiano also said that the Federal Attorney for
Environmental Protection, known as Profepa, is reviewing
emissions records of the Jetta and Golf models, from 2009
onwards.
Last year, Volkswagen sold around 9,000 vehicles with diesel
engines in Mexico, Pacchiano said.
A spokesman for Volkswagen in Mexico declined to comment.
