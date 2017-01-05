US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Thursday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in December. Pct change vs year (December) ago Mexico same-store 7.5 sales Mexico total sales 8.4 (Reporting by Noe Torres)
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")