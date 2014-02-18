BRIEF-Daito Trust Construction to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.6 million shares, representing 2.1 percent of outstanding
MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Tuesday reported a 12.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.
The company, which is controlled by U.S. supermarket chain Wal-Mart Stores, reported a profit of 7.304 billion pesos ($558 million) for the September-December period, down from 8.371 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.
* Says it will repurchase up to 1.6 million shares, representing 2.1 percent of outstanding
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June