MEXICO CITY Feb 18 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Tuesday reported a 12.8 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit.

The company, which is controlled by U.S. supermarket chain Wal-Mart Stores, reported a profit of 7.304 billion pesos ($558 million) for the September-December period, down from 8.371 billion pesos in the same period a year earlier.