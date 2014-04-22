MEXICO CITY, April 22 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, on Tuesday reported a 4.5 percent slump in first-quarter profit.

The company, which is controlled by U.S. retailer Wal-Mart Stores, reported a profit of 4.75 billion pesos ($364 million) for the period from January to March, down from 4.971 billion pesos a year ealier.

($1 = 13.06 pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray)