By Gabriela Lopez
MONTERREY Feb 24 Mexico's Wal-Mart de Mexico
said it will increase its business investment 7
percent this year but shift its focus to remodeling existing
stores rather than opening new stores.
Wal-Mart de Mexico, which has slowed store openings amid a
U.S. Department of Justice bribery investigation, will spend 15
billion pesos ($1.1 billion) in 2014 but it will only increase
its floor space by 5.2 percent, Chief Financial Officer Rafael
Matute told analysts on Monday.
Last year Wal-Mart de Mexico spent 14 billion pesos on
investments and opened 235 stores in Mexico and Central America,
increasing its floor space by 7.1 percent.
Walmex, which last week reported a sharp drop in its
fourth-quarter profit, has been struggling amid tough
competition and a sharp drop in consumer spending in Latin
America's No. 2 economy.
Chief Executive Scot Rank said Mexico's biggest retailer
needs to focus on improving performance at existing stores and
the company also plans to invest in its grocery delivery
program.
Mexico's economy expanded by just 1.1 percent in 2013, its
slowest rate of growth in four years.
Executives also said Walmex will propose paying an
extraordinary dividend of 0.40 pesos, worth some 7 billion
pesos, once the company completes a planned sale of its
restaurant unit.
Shares in Walmex, which is controlled by U.S. retailer
Wal-Mart stores Inc, closed down 0.56 percent at 28.61
pesos before the meeting with analysts.
The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating whether
Wal-Mart paid bribes in Mexico to obtain permits to open new
stores there, and whether executives covered up an internal
inquiry into the payments.