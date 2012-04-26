Motor racing-We are not lost, says Honda F1 head
MONTREAL, June 10 Honda has responded to criticism from Formula One partners McLaren by saying it was going in the right direction despite the team having failed to score a point so far this season.
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexico's attorney general's office said on Thursday it had begun a preliminary investigation into allegations that the Mexican unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc bribed officials to grow its business in the country.
ROME, June 10 Italian private broadcaster Mediaset said on Saturday it would not bid for the television rights to transmit Italy's Serie A soccer matches for the seasons from 2018-2021.