MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexico's Wal-Mart de Mexico , the country's biggest retailer, posted a 69.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

The company posted a net profit of 10.050 billion pesos ($519 million) in the July-September period, up from 5.921 billion pesos in the same period a year prior.

($1 = 19.3820 pesos at the end of September.) (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)