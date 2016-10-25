(Adds details on the quarter)
MEXICO CITY Oct 25 Mexico's Wal-Mart de Mexico
, the country's biggest retailer, posted a 69.7
percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by
stronger sales and its divestment of a clothing chain.
The company reported net profit of 10.050 billion pesos
($519 million) in the July-September period, up from 5.921
billion pesos in the same period a year prior.
Third-quarter revenue at Walmex was 126.863 billion pesos,
10.8 percent higher than the year-earlier period.
Quarterly net profit was above expectations of 6.517 billion
pesos predicted in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
During the quarter, the retailer reached an agreement to
sell its Suburbia clothing chain to El Puerto De Liverpool
for about $852 million.
($1 = 19.3820 pesos at the end of September.)
(Reporting by Natalie Schachar amd Gabriela Lopez; Edited by
Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein, Bernard Orr)