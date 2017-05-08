BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
MEXICO CITY May 8 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose 10.2 percent in April compared to the same month last year.
Total sales increased 11.6 percent in the same period, Walmex said. (Reporting by Noe Torres)
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.