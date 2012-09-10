* Monthly sales results exceed analysts forecast
* Company expects better H2 results
MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 Mexico's biggest retailer
Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Monday that sales at its
Mexican stores open at least a year rose 4.1 percent in August
from the same month a year earlier.
Results exceeded analysts ' expectations. According to a
Reuters survey of five sector analysts, Walmex's same-store
sales were expected to rise 2.8 percent last
month.
Walmex, under investigation by U.S. and Mexican authorities
over allegations that it bribed local officials to speed up
store openings, ha s posted weaker performance against i ts p eers
in recent months, p ro mpting it to reinforce its low-price
marketing to attract custo mers.
During a Goldman Sachs conference last week, Walmex's Chief
Executive Scot Rank t old analysts he expected the company to
improve results in the second half of the year.
Walmex is the Mexican affiliate of Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, the world's biggest retailer.
Walmex shares, down close to 7 percent year-to-date, ended
off 0.78 percent at 35.57 pesos on Monday, before sales results
were disclosed.