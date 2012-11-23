By Veronica Gomez
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Nov 23 Mexico's anti-corruption
body has found no irregularities in its probe of permits and
documents given to retailer Wal-Mart to open stores, but two
audits remain underway, the agency's chief said on Friday.
The Federal Comptroller's office opened the investigation
into the company's administrative procedures in April after the
New York Times reported the company bribed local officials so
it could open stores more rapidly in Mexico.
"We had to audit many ministries ... and so far we have not
found anything that would be cause for a harsh opinion against
Wal-Mart," Rafael Morgan, head of the Federal Comptroller's
office, told reporters. "We don't have any case against
Wal-Mart," he added, but offered no details of the two ongoing
audits.
Wal-Mart de Mexico, owned by Wal-Mart Stores
Inc, scrapped plans to open around 100 new stores this
year and announced it would lengthen the internal process for
opening new stores.
The Mexican government recently announced that Wal-Mart had
complied with all the rules for obtaining permits for its
stores.
The U.S. Justice Department has also opened an investigation
into potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act,
a U.S. law that forbids bribery of foreign officials.