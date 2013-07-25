MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Thursday its second-quarter profit rose 4.3 percent from a year earlier, helped by higher sales.

Second-quarter profit rose to 5.15 billion pesos ($396.6 million) from 4.936 billion pesos a year earlier.

The supermarket chain said revenue increased 2 percent to 100.43 billion pesos for the April-June period, up from 98.5 billion in the same period last year.

Walmex shares were down 1.22 percent at 35.40 pesos per share before market close.