* Federal investigation seen unlikely
* Some senators call for investigation
By Elinor Comlay and Anahi Rama
MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican lawmakers called
on authorities on Monday to investigate allegations of bribery
at the Mexico unit of Wal-Mart Stores Inc, even though
prosecutors said it may not be a federal matter.
Mexico's attorney general would only look into the
accusations against Wal-Mart de Mexico (Walmex) if
asked to do so by the Ministry of Finance or Ministry of the
Economy, a government official said on condition of anonymity.
Officials at those ministries could not immediately be
reached for comment.
Two opposition left-wing senators on the Senate's Banking
and Public Credit Commission have called for an investigation.
"If licenses were given out where they shouldn't have been,
there's fraud not only in the cities where that happened, but
also there could have been fiscal fraud," Francisco Javier
Castellon of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) was
quoted as saying in a report on Monday in the newspaper Rumbo de
Mexico.
Leftist presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
said on Sunday that the allegations showed the government was
"rotten", and he expressed dismay that the case was so far only
being investigated outside Mexico.
Wal-Mart said on Saturday that it had begun an investigation
into its compliance with the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act
(FCPA) last fall. It said that it had disclosed the probe to the
U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
While political pressure for action may increase in Mexico
ahead of presidential elections on July 1, corruption-weary
Mexicans barely raised eyebrows when they read of the bribery
allegations in local newspapers.
The New York Times reported over the weekend that Wal-Mart
had silenced an internal investigation of hundreds of suspect
payments worth more than $24 million made to grow its business
in Mexico.
Bribery and corruption is pervasive in Mexico, where the
justice system is weak and lower-level public sector workers
earn relatively low salaries. One study last year by
Transparency International showed that Mexican companies were
perceived to be the third most likely behind those in China and
Russia to pay bribes abroad.
Walmex shares were down almost 12 percent at midday on
Monday after the New York Times report. The company said in a
statement that it has taken steps to boost internal controls to
make sure it is FCPA-compliant, according to a statement.
Walmex is due to report first-quarter financial results
after the market closes on Monday.