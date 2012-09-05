MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 Wal-Mart de Mexico is seen
posting a 2.8 percent rise in August same-store sales, or those
recorded at stores that have been open at least 12 months,
according to a Reuters survey of five sector analysts.
The company, Mexico's leading retailer known as Walmex
, has posted over the last four months weaker
performance than its peers, prompting it to reinforce its
low-price marketing and boost advertising to attract clients.
"According to our price monitoring, Walmex invested in its
low-price (strategy) more aggressively, seeking to narrow the
gap against competition," BBVA brokerage said in a report.
The expected August result would compare favorably against
the same month of 2011, when same-store sales rose 0.9 percent.
Some analysts also said Walmex benefited from an extra
Friday last month, which fell on a pay-day.
Walmex, a unit of U.S. giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc, is
expected to post its monthly same-store sales results on Monday
after the market close.