MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 Wal-Mart de Mexico, under
investigation by U.S. and Mexican authorities over allegations
that it bribed local officials to speed up store openings, said
on Thursday it expects better results in the second half of the
year.
Chief Executive Scot Rank told a Goldman Sachs conference
that the company continues to cooperate with authorities on the
investigation, but additional paperwork ahead of the opening of
new stores is resulting in delays of up to 90 days.
As a result of the probe, Walmex in June
slashed its original store opening plan for 2012 and cut
investment spending by 11 percent.
Rank said that despite the troubles, "we haven't seen any
impact on consumer perception," although the company
acknowledged it has invested more in public relations.
Over the last four months Walmex has posted a weaker
performance than its peers, prompting it to reinforce its
low-price marketing and boost advertising to attract customers.
"We expect to improve results in the second half of the
year," Rank said, but gave no further details.
Walmex is the Mexican affiliate of Wal-Mart Stores Inc
, the world's biggest retailer.
Walmex is set to post monthly same-store sales -- sales at
stores open for at least 12 months -- next week. A Reuters
survey among five sector analysts shows Mexico's top retailer
should grow same-store sales by 2.8 percent in August from a
year ago
On top of the bribery scandal, last month two members of a
U.S. congressional probe said they had obtained Walmart records
that may point to evidence of tax evasion and money laundering
in Mexico.