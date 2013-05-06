BRIEF-Ceragon Networks says files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - SEC filing
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2oadT28) Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY May 6 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday that sales at Mexican stores open at least a year fell 3.6 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier.
* CEO Alan Armstrong's 2016 total compensation was $10.2 million versus $7 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nSnisy) Further company coverage: