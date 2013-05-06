MEXICO CITY, May 6 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday that sales at Mexican stores open at least a year fell 3.6 percent in April compared with the same month a year earlier. Pct change vs (April 2013) (March 2013) year ago Mexico same-store -3.6 +5.4 sales Mexico total +0.9 +10.1 sales Central America -4.8 +8.3 same-store sales Central America -1.1 +12.2 total sales