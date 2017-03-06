BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Monday sales at its Mexican stores that have been open at least a year rose 2.1 percent in February compared to the same month last year.
Total sales increased 2.9 percent in the same period, Walmex said. (Reporting by Natalie Schachar)
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI