MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday that sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in March compared to the same month a year ago. All figures in pct: Pct change vs year March February ago Mexico same-store 6.7 11.6 sales Mexico total sales 7.7 12.6 Central America 2.8 5.6 same-store sales Central America 5.3 8.3 total sales (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)