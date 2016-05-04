BRIEF-Skypeople Fruit Juice Q1 revenue $3 million
* Skypeople Fruit Juice reports first quarter 2017 financial results
MEXICO CITY, May 4 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Wednesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in April compared to the same month a year ago. Pct change vs year April March ago Mexico same-store 8.9 6.7 sales Mexico total sales 9.9 7.7 Central America 7.0 2.8 same-store sales Central America 9.7 5.3 total sales (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Sandra Maler)
BOGOTA, May 16 Mining could become Colombia's economic growth engine with investments of at least $1.5 billion a year over the next five years if the government guarantees legal certainty to businesses, the industry's top representative said on Tuesday.