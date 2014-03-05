PRECIOUS-Gold on track for biggest weekly decline in seven weeks

April 28 Gold was little changed on Friday but poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors sought out riskier assets, dampening demand for gold, which pays no interest. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,263.81 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. * Gold is on track for the largest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, down about 1.6 percent, but is heading towards a gain of about 1.2 percent for the month. * U.S. gold futures