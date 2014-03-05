BRIEF-Home Capital Group announces resignation of Jim Keohane from board
* Keohane is president and CEO of healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, which today agreed to provide $2 billion line of credit to Co
MEXICO CITY, March 5 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Wednesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year fell in February. Pct change vs (February) (January) year ago Mexico -0.8 -3.8 same-store sales Mexico total 3.5 +0.1 sales Central America 1.7 +0.1 same-store sales Central America 5.7 +4.0 total sales
April 28 Gold was little changed on Friday but poised for the biggest weekly fall in seven weeks as investors sought out riskier assets, dampening demand for gold, which pays no interest. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was steady at $1,263.81 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT. * Gold is on track for the largest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, down about 1.6 percent, but is heading towards a gain of about 1.2 percent for the month. * U.S. gold futures