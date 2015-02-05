BRIEF-Boeing says it continues to have significant gap in negotiations over pricing with Spirit Aerosystems
Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose 5.6 percent in January. Pct change vs year January December ago Mexico same-store 5.6 -0.4 sales Mexico total sales 7.7 1.8 Central America 9.2 3.2 same-store sales Central America 12.6 7.7 total sales (Reporting by Christine Murray)
May 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.