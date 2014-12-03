BRIEF-DuPont expects pre-tax charges of $326 mln in 2017 - SEC filing
* Expects to incur pre-tax charges of $326 million, comprised of $293 million of asset-related charges, $33 million in severance costs in 2017 - SEC filing
MEXICO CITY, Dec 3 Mexico's biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico said on Wednesday sales at its Mexican stores open at least a year rose in November. Pct change vs year November October ago Mexico same-store 0.4 0.7 sales Mexico total sales 3.5 4.0 Central America 8.1 5.9 same-store sales Central America 12.4 9.1 total sales (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
April 25 A bill expected this week in the U.S. House of Representatives would weaken a Food and Drug Administration rule governing e-cigarettes and represent a major victory for the $4.4 billion U.S. vaping industry.