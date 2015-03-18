March 18 Wal-Mart de Mexico, the country's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday it would invest 12.4 billion pesos ($809.45 million) this year in maintenance and expansion of its sales floor.

Last month, the retailer, which has suffered in recent years from a slump in Mexico's economy, forcing it to sell assets and focus on its supermarket business, reported a 40 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit.

($1 = 15.3190 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)