By Alexandra Alper
| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Yahoo Inc has until
mid-January to appeal a Mexican civil court's $2.7 billion
judgment against it, an official at the court told Reuters on
Wednesday.
The ruling, which perplexed the tech world, was issued on
Friday. It involves allegations of breach of contract related to
an online yellow pages listings service, according to Yahoo.
The company said on Friday that the claims against it were
without merit and that it would pursue all appeals.
Speaking on condition of anonymity, three court officials on
Wednesday said Yahoo had 15 working days from the ruling's
issuance to appeal. Because of the court's winter vacation, the
U.S. Internet giant should have until about Jan. 11 to seek
legal remedy, one of the officials said.
The lawsuit was brought by Worldwide Directories S.A. de
C.V. and Ideas Interactivas S.A. de C.V. against Yahoo and Yahoo
de Mexico, according to Yahoo.
Carlos Bazan-Canabal, who describes himself as a founder of
Worldwide Directories, told Reuters via email earlier this week
that he had contracted a U.S.-based law firm to handle the Yahoo
case.
Yahoo believes it has "numerous" grounds to appeal the
court's preliminary judgment against the company, including both
errors in procedure and in application of law, a person familiar
with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
Late on Tuesday, one official said the Internet giant had
not yet filed an appeal of the ruling, issued by the 49th Civil
Court of the Federal District of Mexico City.
The "non-final" judgment and the hefty sum it imposes
surprised many investors and tech-industry observers.
A JPMorgan analyst said the judgment, if sustained, would
cost the company an estimated 40 percent of its 2012 cash
balance, as projected by the bank.
Documents from local courts in Mexico are not available for
public consultation.