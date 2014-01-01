By Lomi Kriel
SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico
SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico Jan 1 The
picturesque colonial town high in the mountains in southern
Mexico is filled with relics of the rebel Zapatista movement
that rocked the region with violence in 1994 and catapulted it
to worldwide fame.
Now thousands of tourists and sympathizers come here every
year to drink mojitos at a bar called Revolucion, visit nearby
Zapatista communities with masked guides, and pick up souvenirs
emblazoned with the image of Subcomandante Marcos, who thrilled
leftists across the globe and won comparisons with Che Guevara.
Twenty years after Marcos led armed indigenous insurgents in
Chiapas state in a "declaration of war" against the government
the day Mexico opened its borders to free trade, the Zapatistas
have faded from national view and their legacy is in question.
Named for Mexican revolutionary hero Emiliano Zapata, the
Zapatista National Liberation Army sparked a 12-day battle with
the Army that claimed at least 140 lives, becoming an early
symbol for supporters of the anti-globalization movement.
Today Chiapas remains Mexico's poorest state, and Marcos,
the Zapatistas' masked poet leader, has all but disappeared.
Skilled in courting publicity, the pipe-smoking Marcos has
not made any major public appearance since 2006, when he rode
across Mexico on horseback to condemn its political class. He
banned all media from the 20th anniversary celebrations.
"It's December 2013. It's just as cold as it was 20 years
ago, and today, like back then, the same flag protects us: that
of rebellion," Marcos wrote in a 3,000-word communique published
this week that railed against President Enrique Pena Nieto, his
predecessor Felipe Calderon, and the "paid press."
The Zapatistas brought to prominence the plight of the
region's impoverished Maya Indians, who were once so ostracized
that they could not even walk on San Cristobal's sidewalks.
But while money has flowed in from the government and
private donors, many of the Zapatistas' demands, especially for
reform to grant the movement autonomy, have not been met.
In 2001, Congress passed legislation to give the indigenous
more rights. But it was not enough for the Zapatistas, who set
up their own autonomous justice, health and education systems in
five municipalities in Chiapas known as caracoles, or shells.
In a visit granted to Reuters reporters in the Zapatista
community of Oventic, the atmosphere was cheerful.
The gates were decorated with flowered wreaths, music played
as footage of the Mexican army's strike showed on televisions,
and stalls sold revolutionary T-shirts and Zapatista figurines.
Murals honored the movement's namesake and spelled out
slogans like "Slow, but we're advancing." But every request to
interview or photograph Zapatistas was denied by a community
spokesman, who later forced the reporters to leave.
By contrast, hundreds of camera-toting fans were allowed in:
coach buses crammed the narrow, mountainous road to Oventic,
bringing visitors from as far away as France and Italy eager to
participate in the Zapatista experience and buy trinkets.
ECONOMIC LIBERALISM
Neil Harvey, a New Mexico State University professor and
author of "The Chiapas Rebellion," estimates about 150,000
people live in the Zapatista communities, where indigenous
leaders have raised living standards, including outlawing
alcohol, improving women's rights and creating Maya language
schools.
"There is this existence of two authorities in Chiapas,"
Harvey said. "Legally, it's still not recognized by the Mexican
government, but politically it's tolerated."
Still, more than three-quarters of Chiapas, which has one of
Mexico's largest indigenous populations, lives in poverty.
That compares with about half the Mexican population, which
is little changed from when then-President Carlos Salinas signed
up to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) that came
into force the day of the rebellion on Jan. 1, 1994.
NAFTA was a major challenge to the Maya because it gave
private investors the chance to buy land formerly in communal
hands, and the Zapatistas declared it a "death sentence."
But the economy has continued to open up ever since.
Last month Pena Nieto got a bill passed end Mexico's
75-year-old oil and gas monopoly, in a move some analysts hailed
as the biggest reform of the Mexican economy since NAFTA.
Marcos rejects claims the Zapatistas have failed, saying in
his communique that interest in the group proves its relevance.
There is no doubting the fervor of supporters.
"The Zapatistas changed my life and opened my eyes
politically," said Marco Velazquez, 36, a history professor from
Mexico City attending the annual celebration. "They've managed
to do what the government said they couldn't."
And they can still muster large gatherings. To mark last
year's anniversary of the uprising, thousands of masked
Zapatistas marched in silence across Chiapas.
Those close to the Zapatistas say the movement is as strong
as ever, but has deliberately turned away from the limelight.
"They've turned inwards and they're doing their own thing
because they realized they weren't going to get anywhere with
the national system," said Harry Cleaver, a retired economics
professor at the University of Texas in Austin.
