MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexican construction company ICA said on Thursday that it has no plans to suspend payments or declare insolvency and has hired Rothschild Mexico as a financial adviser.

ICA said it will task Rothschild with studying ways to improve liquidity and reduce its leverage, the company said in a statement.

Shares in ICA plunged about 10 percent in early morning trading on Thursday after posting weak third quarter results. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)