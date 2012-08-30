Aug 30 Excellon Resources Inc confirmed
on Thursday that it had regained access to its La Platosa silver
mine in Mexico, weeks after it declared a force majeure
following a two-month blockade by locals.
The company's shares, which have lost 38 percent of their
value since the blockade began, were trading up 9 percent at
37.5 Canadian cents on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The company's comments come a day after Mexican police,
soldiers and some miners breached a picket line at a silver
mine, which provides employment to 250 locals in the state of
Durango.
"Early yesterday morning, a combined group of state and
federal authorities peacefully reopened access to the minesite
via the new access," the company said in a statement.
The strike began on July 8 when the national miners union
said Excellon was trying to impose a more company-friendly union
on the workers - a claim that Excellon denied. Land holders,
angered by perceived broken promises by the Canadian company,
joined forces with the miners, blocking access.
Excellon on Thursday said it gained access to the mine
through an alternate route, escorted by a group of local women
who were affected by the blockade.
The company said essential services at the mine, including
pumping operations were maintained throughout the blockade.
Excellon also said if the strikers interfere with the escort
provided by the women, the mine will be put on full care and
maintenance indefinitely.