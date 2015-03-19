By Tomas Sarmiento and Christine Murray
| ACAPULCO, Mexico, March 19
Financiero Banorte expects to set up a $3 billion
infrastructure fund in the next few months with a North American
partner, Chief Executive Officer Jose Marcos Ramirez said on
Thursday.
"We're very conscious that the future is in infrastructure,
despite the price of oil," Ramirez said at banking conference in
the Mexican beach resort of Acapulco, adding that he expected to
launch the fund within the bank's pension fund arm in "a few
months".
He declined to say who the North American partner would be.
In October, Reuters reported that Caisse de depot et
placement du Quebec, Canada's second-largest pension fund, was
poised to unveil a large infrastructure-related investment in
the Latin American country.
One source said Caisse and a Mexican institutional investor
planned to create a joint fund to invest up to several billion
dollars in domestic infrastructure projects.
Mexico has been badly hit by the fall in oil prices, which
have taken the peso to record lows and blunted the government's
landmark energy reform. Last week, Mexico's Finance Minister
Luis Videgaray urged the private sector to invest in domestic
infrastructure projects to stimulate growth.
(Writing by Gabriel Stargardter; editing by Andrew Hay)