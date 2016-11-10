(Harold Meyerson is executive editor of "The American
Prospect." The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Harold Meyerson
Nov 10 At first glance, it may seem like we've
been here before. Come January, the Republicans will control the
White House, both houses of Congress and, soon enough, the
Supreme Court - just as they did for the four years following
the 2002 election. How different could it be?
Plenty. It's not that the all-GOP government of that time
covered itself in glory: its chief contributions were the war in
Iraq, lax financial regulations and tax cuts so skewed to the
wealthy that the level of inequality approached the all-time
high that immediately preceded the crash of 1929. And, of
course, the lax regulation and economic inequality of the Bush
years also precipitated the worst crash since the Great
Depression and the most cataclysmic recession since the 1930s.
But the Republican government now waiting eagerly in the
wings may soon make Americans feel nostalgic for the good old
Bush years. For all of President George W. Bush's shortcomings,
he did not issue dog whistles to white nationalists, nor did he
seek to promote that doctrine within Republican ranks, as his
support for immigration reform made clear. President-elect
Donald Trump, by contrast, rose to power sounding white
nationalist themes we hadn't heard from a presidential candidate
since George Wallace.
Nor is Trump that much of an outlier among Republican
elites. Well before he declared his candidacy, a raft of
Republican governors and legislators were doing their damnedest
to suppress minority voting through purges of the voting roles,
new laws requiring specific kinds of voter IDs, and curtailing
opportunities for early, more convenient voting.
Bush failed to persuade his fellow Republicans a decade ago
to legalize the nation's undocumented immigrants. As a matter of
policy, then, the Republicans were already committed to keeping
the nation and the electorate as white as possible. What Trump
has done is to have taken the racist, xenophobic - and
misogynistic and anti-Semitic - beliefs that were voiced on the
party's fringes and brought them into the Republican mainstream.
Indeed, Trump has chiefly put on fast forward the
long-established rightward movement of the GOP. Just as the
takeover of the party's congressional delegation in 1995 by
House Speaker Newt Gingrich signaled the end of moderate
Republicanism on Capitol Hill, so the ascent of the Tea Party,
the screeds of Fox News commentators, the rise of the Breitbart
alt-right and now Trump's success signal that even the die-hard
conservatives of a decade ago have been marginalized.
For an illustration of how that dynamic plays out, just look
at the Midwestern states - where the new breed of Republicans
have controlled both the legislature and the governor's office
since the 2010 elections. In Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan -
once union strongholds - those governments have enacted
so-called right-to-work laws, significantly weakening workers'
organizations. Previously, such laws were confined mainly to
Southern states.
In Kansas, Governor Sam Brownback and his Republican
legislative colleagues cut taxes on the wealthy to the point
that they could no longer adequately fund public schools. The
anti-government, anti-worker ethos previously centered in the
white South has now spread to any part of the nation where
Republicans control the levers of power.
So it will be in Washington under the new regime. Trump
wants to cut taxes on the rich, which the Republican Congress
will gladly do - effectively jumpstarting a new round of
economic inequality. Obamacare will be repealed, with possibly
as many as 20 million Americans losing their health insurance in
consequence.
Trump's appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court will create a
court majority likely to further gut the Voting Rights Act,
curtail reproductive rights and cripple the nation's few
remaining powerful unions. Don't count on the Democrats being
able to block Trump appointees via the filibuster - today's
radicalized Republicans will scrap the supermajority requirement
in a nano-second to push through their appointments and
legislation.
Like the white nationalist party leaders in Europe, Trump
doesn't favor slashing the welfare state for elderly whites -
the GOP's base. So he's likely to resist a push from more
conventional small-government GOP legislators to go after Social
Security and Medicare.
They will differ on foreign policy as well, since Trump's
division of the world into good guys and bad seems chiefly based
on whether world leaders are sufficiently authoritarian and pay
him sufficient respect.
But I suspect few congressional Republicans will stand in
his way if his Justice Department and FBI crack down on his
political enemies and if deportations of undocumented immigrants
soar.
Even without Trump, the Republican Party has been growing
steadily whiter, older, more rural, less educated, more prey to
fictitious facts and seething biases. The policies of the
incoming government will surely express the values of that
Republican base.
Beyond that base, nostalgia for Bush may already be growing.
(Harold Meyerson)