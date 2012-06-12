* BSN taps 391.5 mln euro mezz loan
* Volatile high yield markets prompt switch to mezz
* Bidders for Iglo consider mezzanine
By Isabell Witt and Claire Ruckin
LONDON, June 12 Challenging high yield bond
markets are prompting borrowers in European leveraged buyout
(LBO) deals to access mezzanine loans, lured by better pricing
and greater stability.
Private equity firm EQT opted for a mezzanine loan over a
high yield issue to finance its 1.8 billion euro buyout of
German bandages maker BSN Medical.
Other private equity firms bidding in auctions including
Europe's biggest frozen food company Iglo Group are expected to
follow suit, a sign that mezzanine loans and private high yield
bonds are making a comeback.
Borrowers have in the past typically favoured cheaper and
more transparent high yield bonds, but as the euro zone crisis
takes its toll on credit markets they are now switching to
cheaper and more stable alternatives.
The BSN buyout is backed by 740 million euro of senior and
391.5 million euro of mezzanine loans. The mezzanine is provided
by Highbridge Principal Strategies, JP Morgan Mezzanine, KKR
Asset Management, MezzVest and Partners Group.
"In the current market, we wanted more certainty for the
financing and a senior, mezzanine structure was therefore a
better option. In terms of pricing, the high yield bond was not
favourable. The mezzanine provided stability and certainty and
to some extend transaction speed," said Marcus Brennecke,
partner at EQT Partners in Germany.
The mezzanine loan carries an interest margin of 11.5
percent, lower than the rate charged by banks to issue a high
yield bond - which was considered by sponsors during the auction
phase - as the euro zone crisis leaves high yield bond markets
broadly shut.
BSN would have to pay as much as 18 percent in order to
access the high yield market in the current climate, one
mezzanine investor and one banker said.
The decision to opt for a senior and mezzanine financing
structure clinched the deal for EQT against rival bidders in the
process, banking sources said.
"EQT offered a very simple, fully committed and funded
financing package, which they could move quickly with. It was
very attractive," a banker on the deal said.
OPPORTUNITIES
Uncertainty in the high yield bond market is providing an
investment opportunity that mezzanine investors, which have
experienced a pick-up in enquiry, have awaited for some time.
BSN's mezzanine is the largest since Swedish alarm maker
Securitas Direct's 393.5 million euro mezzanine-type bond in
August.
"We are extremely busy and the uncertainty in the macro
environment helps us. The high yield market is very choppy...and
we are seeing a clear trend that sponsors for the bigger deals
have discussions very early on with mezzanine houses because
they want to have predictable financing arrangements prior to
bid deadlines," said Rene Biner, head of private finance at
Partners Group.
Potential bidders for the 3 billion pounds Iglo sale have
started discussions with mezzanine investors to arrange around
600 million pounds of mezzanine financing or private high yield
bonds to back a buyout.
Mezzanine loans are also appearing on mid-sized LBOs: French
optical retailer Alain Afflelou obtained a 110 million euro
mezzanine loan in May, while the roughly 400 million euro loan
for Swedish installation service provider Bravida and the
roughly 220 million pound loan for Dairy Crest's French spreads
business St Hubert could also include mezzanine debt, banking
sources said.
"Over the past year the banks got aggressive and were doing
highly leveraged all senior deals. That time is over now.
Regulation is killing the ability of banks to take on risk. This
means there is more space for the mezzanine investors as the
banks become less aggressive," the first banker said.