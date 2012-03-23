* Memo alleges Corzine authorized transfer from customer
account
* MF Global employee wrote email alleging Corzine OK'd
transfer-memo
* MF Global employee, Edith O'Brien, to testify before
Congress next week
* Corzine spokesman denies allegation
* Corzine, O'Brien not accused of wrongdoing
By Alexandra Alper and Ann Saphir
WASHINGTON, March 23 Former MF Global
official Edith O'Brien said in an October 2011 email that CEO
Jon Corzine gave "direct instructions" to transfer $200 million
from a customer account to cover an overdraft in a JPMorgan
account in London, according to a congressional memo released on
Friday.
Steven Goldberg, a spokesman for Corzine, noted that Corzine
did ask that the JPMorgan overdraft be corrected, but never gave
any instructions to misuse customer funds.
"He never directed Ms. O'Brien or anyone else regarding
which account should be used to cure the overdrafts, and he
never directed that customer funds should be used for that
purpose," Goldberg said.
The Oct. 28 email, written days before MF Global's collapse,
was released in advance of a House Financial Services
subcommittee hearing scheduled next week on the collapse of
brokerage MF Global and the continued search for missing
customer funds. The committee this week subpoenaed O'Brien to
appear before the panel.
Congressional and regulatory officials have been
investigating whether customer funds were improperly transferred
in the chaotic days before the firm collapsed and what
executives knew about the status of various accounts.
The $200 million transfer in customer funds from a JPMorgan
Chase & Co account was made to cover a $175 million
overdraft in one of MF Global's accounts at the bank in London,
the memo said.
The congressional memo notes that segregated customer
accounts like the one in question can contain funds that belong
to the futures brokerage and can be used for transfers.
The memo says, however, that JPMorgan chief risk officer
Barry Zubrow called Corzine directly to seek assurances that the
funds being transferred belonged to MF Global and did not
include customer funds.
The bank followed up with a letter requesting written
assurances that all MF Global transfers -- "past, present and
future" -- complied with Commodity Futures Trading Commission
rules about keeping customer money separate from the broker's
own, according to the memo.
Laurie Ferber, MF Global Holding's chief lawyer, balked at
the request as being too broad and instead wanted to narrow the
written assurance to only the Oct. 28 transfer, the memo said.
O'Brien, who wrote the email, served as an assistant
treasurer in the firm's Chicago office.
A representative for JPMorgan Chase was not immediately
available for comment.
O'Brien hasn't been accused of any wrongdoing, and she could
choose to invoke her right against self-incrimination at the
hearing next week.
Next week's hearing is the latest in a series of
congressional efforts to grill former senior managers of MF
Global.
Former Chief Executive Jon Corzine, Chief Financial Officer
Henri Steenkamp and Chief Operating Officer Bradley Abelow have
all testified to Congress, and disavowed any intent to misuse
customer funds and any specific knowledge of how that misuse may
have occurred.
They haven't been formally accused of any wrongdoing.