WASHINGTON Dec 8 U.S. brokers buying and selling futures on behalf of clients should adopt an "agency" only model and not trade on their own behalf using the same vehicles, the head of one of the oldest U.S. brokerages will tell a congressional hearing on Thursday.

Gerald Corcoran, chairman and chief executive of R.J. O'Brien (RJO) and Associates, will tell the House Agriculture Committee's hearing into the collapse of broker MF Global that trust in the futures industry has been severely impaired and must be restored quickly.

Futures Commission Merchants (FCMs) would benefit from adopting RJO's "agency" only model which does not allow proprietary trading, a prepared statement by Corcoran said.

"We at RJO suggest that those FCMs who want to conduct proprietary trading utilize other FCMs or create a separately capitalized special purpose FCM for this activity.

"Doing so will require the same oversight afforded to customer accounts, including proper margining at all times. Simply put, an FCM that is restricted from trading for its own account would not place its customers at risk due to losses from proprietary trading," the statement said.

Also due to testify on Thursday is former MF Global chief Jon Corzine. Officials from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the CME Group and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will also give evidence.

Congress is holding hearings to examine MF Global's bankrupty and the search for up to $1.2 billion in missing customer money. MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31 after it was forced to reveal it had made a $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt.