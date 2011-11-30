SINGAPORE Nov 30 The Singapore arm of collapsed brokerage MF Global has laid off more than 80 staff, an executive from the provisional liquidator said on Wednesday.

The American firm filed for bankruptcy on Oct 31 after placing disastrous bets on European sovereign debt.

"The Provisional Liquidators are working hard to recover and account for all segregated monies due to customers. As Provisional Liquidators, we also need to tightly manage the Company's running costs," Bob Yap , head of transactions and restructuring at KPMG, said in an email statement.

"With regret, one of these measures to contain costs involves reducing the employee headcount at MF Global Singapore. We have therefore ceased the employment of over 80 individuals," he added.

Yap also said "a small group of employees" were still employed at the Singapore operations "to assist the provisional liquidators in the winding down of the business."