NEW YORK Oct 30 A large group of creditors of
MF Global Holdings Ltd's bankrupt brokerage unit will soon
receive their first payout, as $518.7 million of checks start to
be mailed out on Friday, the third anniversary of the company's
Chapter 11 filing.
James Giddens, the trustee liquidating the MF Global Inc
brokerage unit, on Thursday said the payout to unsecured general
creditors will cover 39 percent of claims he has deemed valid.
He said another $32.3 million will be distributed to some
"priority" claimants, covering all of their valid claims.
Giddens is keeping roughly $300 million in reserve for
unresolved unsecured and priority claims, and said he expects
another significant distribution by next June.
Once run by former Goldman Sachs co-chairman and New
Jersey governor Jon Corzine, MF Global collapsed amid worries
about Corzine's $6.3 billion bet on European sovereign debt, and
the use of customer money to cover liquidity shortfalls.
The overall, $551 million payout is nearly twice the $295
million sum that Giddens had on Aug. 26 projected distributing.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in Manhattan authorized the
higher payout earlier this month.
Giddens previously distributed $6.7 billion to satisfy all
valid claims of the nearly 26,500 former commodities and
securities customers of the brokerage unit.
It often takes years after a bankruptcy for customers and
creditors to recoup all or some of their money.
Corzine and other former MF Global officials remain subject
to other lawsuits by investors, customers and regulators. A
committee representing the parent is pursuing a $1 billion
lawsuit against former auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers.
The cases are In re: MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-02790; and In re: MF
Global Holdings Ltd in the same court, No. 11-15059.
