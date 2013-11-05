NEW YORK Nov 5 The trustee of MF Global's
defunct brokerage received approval from a bankruptcy judge on
Tuesday for a plan that will repay its former commodity trader
customers in full.
The move, approved by Judge Martin Glenn at a hearing in
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan, will repay customers by
reallocating to them some funds initially earmarked for
non-customer unsecured creditors, Kent Jarrell, the trustee's
spokesman, said on Tuesday.
The ruling comes just after the two-year anniversary of the
$40 billion collapse of MF's parent company, which was run by
former New Jersey Governor and ex-Goldman Sachs chairman
Jon Corzine. It was the eighth-largest Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The case became a political firestorm after regulators found
that the company had misused customer money, leading to panic in
the trading world and discussions on Capitol Hill over whether
brokerages need better regulation.
The trustee, lawyer James Giddens, made a rare public
appearance at Tuesday's hearing, saying he was "delighted" at
the prospect of paying customers in full, according to a copy of
his written statement.
"In the opening moments of the liquidation proceeding, it
seemed inconceivable that we would even consider the possibility
of 100 percent return of property owed to former customers of MF
Global," Giddens said.
Glenn's approval cements a result that has been widely
expected for months. Giddens has estimated that about 98 percent
of money has already been returned to customers who traded on
U.S. exchanges, and 74 percent to customers who traded on
foreign exchanges.
He has estimated that a total of about $1.6 billion went
missing from customer accounts due to MF Global's misuse of
customer funds, which was an effort by the company to stave off
its collapse as it teetered on the brink in 2011.
The company at the time was quickly sinking as its exposure
to $6.3 billion in risky European sovereign debt had investors
running for the hills.
The company, along with Corzine and other former executives,
have faced civil lawsuits by Giddens and former customers over
the shortfall in customer accounts, but have not been hit with
criminal charges.
The executives, including Corzine, have denied wrongdoing.
As trustee, Giddens' job was to recover as much money as
possible for trader customers of MF's brokerage. Most of the
recovery so far has come from key settlements with MF Global
counter-parties, including JPMorgan Chase & Co and CME
Group Inc.
Last year, Giddens said there was still likely to be a hole
in customer funds, and that he would seek to bridge it by
reallocating a portion of the money earmarked for non-customer
unsecured creditors.
At the time, Louis Freeh, a separate trustee in charge of MF
Global's parent entity, challenged whether Giddens had the
authority to do that. The sides ultimately settled their
differences.
Giddens on Tuesday said the reallocation is designed to get
customers their money as quickly as possible, and that he
expects that the money being taken out of the general unsecured
creditor pool will be recouped from future settlements.
The cases are In re: MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790; and In re: MF Global
Holdings Ltd in the same court, No. 11-15059.