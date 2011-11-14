* RBC Dominion Securities to handle transfer to clients

* MF Global Canada went bankrupt Nov. 4

TORONTO Nov 14 Clients of the Canadian unit of defunct U.S. brokerage MF Global MFGLQ.PK will have access to their accounts again after an Ontario court unfroze many of the assets.

RBC Dominion Securities, a unit of Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), has agreed to take the accounts on behalf of clients, it said on Monday.

MF Global collapsed on Oct. 31 after making disastrous derivatives bets on European debt. Its Canadian subsidiary filed for bankruptcy four days later.

KPMG, the court-appointed trustee for the bankruptcy, approached RBC Dominion after the bankruptcy filing to request they handle a bulk transfer of accounts and positions, RBC said.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice approved a transfer of futures, equity and fixed income positions on Monday.

An RBC spokeswoman said she could not provide a value for the accounts being transferred.

The bank said it will begin contacting clients on Tuesday. (Reporting by Cameron French; editing by Rob Wilson)