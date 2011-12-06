* Court releases soyoil receipts for delivery

* Owners have to deliver and give cash back to court

* Chicago exchange working to allow more deliveries

By Sam Nelson

CHICAGO, Dec 6 There was some relief for a small group of Chicago grain traders caught in the fallout of MF Global's collapse, as they were able to close out positions more than a month after the broker's bankruptcy.

Because of the bankruptcy, many traders have been unable to close positions, which put them at risk of losing thousands of dollars if the markets went against them.

The exchange, the CME Group , on Tuesday said it is working with other traders so that more deliveries can be made.

Documents of grain ownership that these traders had used as collateral with the company were released on Friday, allowing them to deliver soyoil against the December contract at the Chicago Board of Trade, which expires on Dec. 14.

The traders said that a condition attached to the release of their documents was that the money they raised from the delivery process should be returned to the trustee overseeing the liquidation of MF Global assets.

"The good that came out of this is I was able to close out my futures position. Up until this week I had been basically holding a naked position in futures because I could not gain access to my cash soyoil receipts," one trader, who declined to be identified, told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Conditions laid out were that I had to deliver the soyoil and I had to give up the cash to the court," he added.

"My lawyer thinks we have a good case to get back a large part of the cash because the soyoil was a tangible asset...but who knows at this point, it's a horrible mess," he said, adding that the receipts were released to him over the weekend.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy on Oct 31 after bad bets on European sovereign debt, and the broker could have taken as much as $1.2 billion of customer money for its own use.

The company, run by former New Jersey governor Jon Corzine, ranked third in volume of executed or cleared transactions at the CBOT, the world's largest grain exchange.

The CME, which owns the CBOT, confirmed the release of the ownership documents.

"After working with the Trustee and the CFTC, we can confirm that, as of last Friday, CME Group is facilitating a process to begin to return warehouse receipts to customers who have an immediate need to deliver the receipts against open short positions," said CME Group spokesman Chris Grams.

HOPE FOR RICE DELIVERIES

There were 504 soyoil contracts, 70 soybean, 21 oat and 392 rice contracts that could not be delivered because of the bankruptcy.

The CBOT December 2011 futures contracts moved into delivery mode on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

During the delivery period which lasts about two weeks, CBOT traders holding short futures positions in December can issue intentions to deliver the actual physical commodity.

Other grains traders whose documents of rice ownership remain frozen in their MF Global accounts were now hopeful that they would be able to deliver against the CBOT January rice contract, which expires on Jan 13.

Glenn Hollander, veteran Chicago cash merchant and co-owner of grain merchandiser Hollander-Feuerhaken, has 41 rice warehouse certificates -- of 2,000 hundredweight (cwt) each -- at approved delivery warehouses in Arkansas and valued at over $1 million. He hopes to deliver some or all of them in January.

The rice documents were frozen in MF Global accounts during the November delivery cycle, he said.

The next rice delivery period will begin against the CBOT January contract.

"Some are looking at this (release of soyoil receipts) as a positive and I'm seeing it as at least not so negative," Hollander said.

"It's not a major relief but it's better than it looked before now, it's a step in the right direction," he said.

Hollander said "we're hoping the trustee has decided by January what the haircut will be (percentage of cash returned) but that's in the future and for now I see this as a step."