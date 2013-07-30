By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 30 MF Global has sued 12 large
banks, accusing them of restricting competition in the $25
trillion credit default swap market, the latest in a string of
lawsuits alleging that banks impeded new entrants by blocking
exchange trading of the contracts.
The case, filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court in the
Northern District of Illinois, follows similar suits filed by an
Ohio-based pension fund, the Sheet Metal Workers Local 33
Cleveland District Pension Plan, and by a group of Danish
pension funds in the same court.
An additional plaintiff, the Value Recovery Fund, has filed
a similar lawsuit in the Southern District of New York.
The companies allege that dealers used their ownership and
controls over clearing, data and other entities crucial to the
market to block an independent clearinghouse from offering
exchange trading, to deny market participants real-time price
information and to stop new participants from entering the
market.
As a result of the bank actions, the companies allege that
they paid artificially high trading costs to buy and sell the
credit default swaps, contracts that are used to protect against
losses if a borrower defaults or to speculate on a company or
country's credit quality.
Markit, the main CDS price provider and owner of the
benchmark CDS indexes, and trade group the International Swaps
and Derivatives Association (ISDA), which owns documentation and
other licenses, are also named in the suit.
The 12 banks named in the complaint are Bank of America Corp
, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc
, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC, JPMorgan Chase &
Co, Morgan Stanley, The Royal Bank of Scotland
and UBS.
Markit, ISDA and all banks named in the suit either declined
comment or did not immediately respond for comment.