* Claim filed in relation to ongoing investigation
* CFTC said filed to "preserve all possible options"
* Funds to benefit commodity customers, CFTC said
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON, June 1 The Commodity Futures Trading
Commission staked a claim on Friday as a potential creditor of
failed commodities brokerage MF Global Inc, in a sign
it may charge the bankrupt firm and seek monetary sanctions.
In a statement, the CFTC said it filed a claim as a "general
creditor" in order to "preserve all possible options" to recover
funds related to its investigation.
The CFTC and other government agencies have been examining
whether MF Global misused customer funds in its final, chaotic
days.
The commission said it took action so that if its
investigation results in an enforcement action, it could pursue
a restitution award.
It said it only planned to seek funds for the benefit of
commodity customers, and that its claims would not trump direct
customer claims.
MF Global filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October after
its $6.3 billion bet on European debt alarmed investors and
caused a liquidity crunch.
The company, which was run by former New Jersey Governor Jon
Corzine, revealed a large deficit in funds that were supposed to
be segregated for commodities trader customers.
James Giddens, who is unwinding MF Global's broker-dealer
operation, in February reported that the estimated $1.6 billion
customer shortfall was caused by MF Global's improper use of
customer cash to cover corporate transactions.
Most MF Global customers already have received payouts of
more than 72 percent of the value of their accounts and are
waiting on the rest.
Giddens is expected to file a report on the status of his
investigation on Monday.