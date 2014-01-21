NEW YORK Jan 21 A federal judge on Tuesday
rejected a bid by former MF Global Holdings Ltd Chief Executive
Officer Jon Corzine to dismiss a U.S. regulator's lawsuit that
claims he played a key role in causing one of the country's
biggest bankruptcies ever.
U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission's allegations "give rise to
reasonable inferences" that Corzine and former Assistant
Treasurer Edith O'Brien illegally transferred money out of
customer accounts to stem losses from big bets on European
sovereign debt. Marrero did not rule on the merits.
The decision came two months after Marrero denied Corzine's
request to dismiss investor litigation seeking to hold him,
other executives and many banks responsible for the futures
brokerage's collapse. {ID:nL2N0IX1HL]
Corzine's lawyer, Andrew Levander of the law firm Dechert,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
O'Brien's lawyer, Darren Kinkead of Steptoe & Johnson, did
not immediately comment.
A call to the CFTC was not immediately returned.
The CFTC previously settled with the firm's brokerage unit,
MF Global Inc, which agreed to return more than $1 billion to
harmed customers and pay a $100 million penalty.
MF Global's bankruptcy in October 2011, which left about
$1.6 billion of customer funds missing, was one of the 10
largest bankruptcies in U.S. history.
The collapse prompted a wave of litigation, as well as a
U.S. Department of Justice probe. No criminal charges have been
brought.
Corzine, a former New Jersey governor and U.S. senator as
well as a former co-chair of Goldman Sachs & Co, had claimed the
CFTC failed to show that he did not adequately oversee the firm
and asserted that he was not responsible for directly
supervising employees involved in the transfers of customer
funds.
In November, James Giddens, the trustee unwinding MF
Global's brokerage unit, won bankruptcy court approval for a
plan to close the remaining shortfalls and fully repay thousands
of former customers.
Corzine and other executives have appealed that ruling,
saying it is unfair for Giddens to repay customers and then
pursue claims against them to recover those funds.
The case is DeAngelis et al v. Corzine et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-07866. The
bankruptcy cases are In re: MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790; and In re: MF
Global Holdings Ltd in the same court, No. 11-15059.