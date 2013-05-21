WASHINGTON May 21 The chairman of the U.S.
derivatives regulator made a questionable call when he chose to
distance himself from probing the demise of futures broker MF
Global, the agency's internal watchdog said in a report released
on Tuesday.
The findings by the inspector general of the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, Roy Lavik, were part of a broader
report into whether the agency made any missteps into how it
regulated MF Global.
The report questioned whether it was proper for the CFTC
chairman Gary Gensler to recuse himself from handling MF Global,
which collapsed in 2011, after he played a prominent role
leading up to its bankruptcy.
"Seeking ethics advice only when the matter became a public
sensation ... was not the most desirable course," Lavik said in
the 72-page report. Gensler's participation before requesting
advice on the matter was "troubling," it said.
The Republican senator who had requested the investigation
said the report only raises more questions about why Gensler
chose to step aside even though the CFTC's ethics counsel had
authorized him to participate.
"I ... continue to question whether Chairman Gensler was
more concerned with protecting customers' accounts or protecting
himself from accountability," Richard Shelby, who previously
served as ranking member on the Senate Banking Committee, said
in a statement.
CFTC spokesman Steve Adamske said the agency was still
reviewing the report and had no immediate comment.
MF Global quickly sought Chapter 11 protection on October
31, 2011, after experiencing several frantic days of shuffling
around money and seeking a buyer as bets the firm had made on
European sovereign debt went sour.
An estimated $1.6 billion in funds went missing during the
chaos, shaking confidence in the safety of the long-regulated
U.S. futures markets, and raising questions about why regulators
failed to detect red flags.
Gensler decided to distance himself from the brokerage only
after its collapse, and after Republican Senator Charles
Grassley, of Iowa, publicly raised concerns over his prior
business relationship with MF Global Chief Executive Jon
Corzine.
The two had worked at Goldman Sachs at the same time,
but the mere fact that they knew each other was no reason for
Gensler to recuse himself, the report said.
Gensler turned over all decision-making to CFTC Republican
Commissioner Jill Sommers, potentially putting her at a
disadvantage as she had not been as involved in the matter as
other staff, the report said.
Gensler's recusal earned him scorn from other House and
Senate Republicans, who accused him of avoiding responsibility
for overseeing one of the largest crises in the history of the
centuries-old U.S. futures market.
The report also found that the CFTC did not "formally
coordinate" with CME Group, the exchange operator that
was responsible for the day-to-day oversight of MF Global.
Moreover, it noted that the CFTC had no examination manuals
or any other guidance to assist staff in overseeing futures
brokerages more generally.
Corzine resigned as head of the firm in the wake of its
collapse and was sued last month by the bankruptcy trustee
charged with liquidating MF Global Holdings Ltd for
negligently pursuing a high-risk business.
The report also faulted Gensler for communicating with his
staff for work purposes using his personal e-mail account.
While Lavik noted that there was "nothing that appeared
corrupt," he said the practice was still discouraged by
government policy.