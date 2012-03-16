* Group eyes bid to convert bankruptcy to Ch. 7 liquidation
By Nick Brown
March 16 The primary advocate group for
former MF Global customers is undertaking an effort to convert
the commodities broker's bankruptcy status to one that allows a
more streamlined liquidation process, saying it would preserve
more potential payback for customers.
The Commodity Customer Coalition, which represents thousands
of customers of the fallen broker, told Reuters on
Friday it wants to ask the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to handle
the case under Chapter 7 of the bankruptcy code, designed
specifically for liquidation of assets.
A spokesman said the coalition has reached out to the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the U.S. futures
regulator, in hopes of gathering support for a planned court
filing to change the case from Chapter 11, which allows a
company to keep operating while it tries to reorganize and
negotiate with creditors.
MF Global Holdings Ltd collapsed after it
revealed exposure to risky European sovereign debt. With
liquidation the only realistic option, the money being spent to
keep it afloat in Chapter 11 serves no purpose, coalition
spokesman John Roe said on Friday.
The cost of the case has drawn harsh criticism, including
from U.S. Congressional leaders, amid reports that the trustee
managing MF Global's assets in bankruptcy may seek court
approval of bonuses for three top executives still on the
payroll.
Trustee Louis Freeh said last week he has made no decisions
on bonuses.
Customers of MF Global's brokerage are missing an estimated
$1.6 billion that investigators say was improperly used to cover
corporate transactions and is now scattered among MF Global
affiliates, banks, exchanges and other parties.
While Chapter 11 includes the option of liquidation if the
company cannot renegotiate its debt, Roe said Chapter 7 would
allow a more streamlined liquidation with no committee of
creditors paid for from the bankrupt company's estate.
Chapter 7 would be cheaper and would guarantee that
customers of MF Global's brokerage could pursue recoveries from
the parent company's estate, an issue currently in dispute.
"Chapter 7 better ensures customer priority if commingled
funds are traced to the holding company, and the sooner we get
there ensures there will be assets left to pay us," Roe said.
According to monthly expense filings, MF Global has spent
more than $11 million since filing for bankruptcy on Oct. 31. It
is surviving on about $26 million in cash that had been pledged
to JPMorgan Chase & Co as collateral on loans.
CHALLENGES
Obstacles stand in the coalition's way, not least among them
cost.
Roe estimated that legal fees associated with a conversion
motion would approach $100,000, and said the group has asked for
donations from all its members.
According to a coalition term sheet obtained by Reuters, the
group in particular has sought donations from three of MF
Global's largest and most high-profile customers: oil giant
ConocoPhilips, whose account topped $310 million when MF Global
went bust; Carl Icahn, who had an $85 million account; and
Coca-Cola Co, which had a roughly $17 million account.
A Coca-Cola spokesman declined to comment on Friday.
Representatives for Icahn and Conoco could not immediately be
reached.
The coalition is hoping the CFTC will file the motion
itself, and has met with Commissioners Jill Sommers and Scott
O'Malia to discuss the issue, according to the term sheet.
While O'Malia seemed more receptive to the idea than did
Sommers, Roe said, neither commissioner could immediately say
whether and to what extent the commission could help.
Calls to a CFTC spokesman were not immediately returned on
Friday. A spokeswoman and a lawyer for Freeh declined to comment
on Friday.
Prior court rulings are also stacked against the coalition.
Judge Martin Glenn has already rejected one attempt to
convert the case, filed by commodities customer Sapere Wealth
Management.
While the coalition could pose a different legal theory than
the one that sunk Sapere -- for example, by arguing creditors
would receive higher payouts under Chapter 7 -- Judge Glenn has
indicated he would be hard-pressed to convert.
The judge in a January court ruling said he believes a
Chapter 7 conversion would cause expenses to increase, rather
than decrease.
While Chapter 7 is designed for liquidation, companies can
liquidate under Chapter 11, as well. In complex cases involving
many creditor factions, the more collaborative nature of Chapter
11 can be beneficial, as it gives creditors an active seat at
the table.
The case is In re MF Global Holdings Ltd, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-15059.