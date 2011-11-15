* Regulators closer to finding missing MFG funds -Chilton
* Chilton says believes something "nefarious" happened
(Adds comments from Chilton interview, background)
By Alexandra Alper
Nov 15 U.S. regulators are closer to
discovering what happened to an estimated $600 million in
missing customer money tied to bankrupt brokerage MF Global
MFGLQ.PK, but the search continues, an official said on
Tuesday.
"We're closer than when we first went in there," Bart
Chilton, a Democratic commissioner at the U.S. Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, told Reuters Insider.
"The money is not where it should be. I think something
nefarious has happened, potentially something illegal," he
said.
U.S. regulators are undertaking a sweeping review into the
business practices of failed futures brokerage MF Global as
they search for missing customer money.
The CFTC has started a formal investigation into MF Global
and issued subpoenas. The FBI also has shown a preliminary
interest in regulatory probes looking into the missing funds.
An MF Global representative was not immediately available
for comment.
Neither MF Global nor its former head Jon Corzine has been
charged with any wrongdoing.
There are growing concerns that regulators may be unable to
find the missing customer funds, at least in a state where it
can be paid back to creditors.
The CFTC said last week it would do an audit of all
clearing futures commission merchants to ensure customer funds
were properly segregated. [nN1E7A91MX]
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper with additional reporting by
Christopher Doering; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andrea Evans)