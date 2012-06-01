LONDON, June 1 A British judge said on Friday a $639 million dispute between MF Global's European and U.S. trustees will not reach court until April next year, in the latest sign that creditors face delays in clawing back cash from the defunct broker.

At a preliminary hearing to set a timetable for the hearing, Justice David Richards, who said he was keen to start the case as soon as possible, said: "I will direct that the start of the trial be fixed on April 9."

Richards also set dates for the submission of information by both sides through the middle part of this year ahead of a preliminary meeting, known as a Case Management Conference, in the middle of November this year.

The dispute centres on whether the $639 million the U.S. trustee wants from KPMG, its European counterpart, is drawn from funds ringfenced when the broker collapsed in October, a claim that would mean an earlier pay-out for U.S. creditors but less upfront for European clients.

Creditors to MF Global are classified as either segregated, which should ensure earlier payment, or unsegregated which puts them further back in the queue.

MF Global Inc's trustee has said it should be treated as a segregated client while KPMG thinks the opposite.

James Giddens, the trustee for MF Global Inc, the U.S. part of the business, said: "It is crucial that this intellectual dispute over how property was or should have been handled be urgently resolved so that the affected customers can receive back the property that is owed to them."

KPMG declined to comment on Friday but Richard Heis, a partner at the firm, said on Thursday: "Unfortunately resolving a dispute over such a large claim against the segregated pot is likely to have a material impact on our ability to make further distributions to segregated clients."

The case with the U.S. trustee, which a source close to KPMG said could take years, is one of several the administrator is pursuing as it tries to claw back $2 billion for 6,000 of MF Global's former European clients.

MF Global, a U.S.-based futures broker, collapsed on Oct. 31 last year after making bad bets on European sovereign debt.