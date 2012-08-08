* Court holds off ruling on deal from bench
* Settlement gives $130 mln to former MF Global customers
* Questions remain over authority to allocate money
By Nick Brown
NEW YORK, Aug 8 The trustee liquidating MF
Global Holdings Ltd's broker-dealer unit on Wednesday
urged a bankruptcy judge to approve a settlement under which
exchange regulator CME Group Inc would return $160
million to the unit's estate.
Judge Martin Glenn of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan
expressed no concerns at a hearing about MF Global's $160
million settlement, which has the support of the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission. No one else raised objections in
court.
The judge said he would make his decision later. In the past
Glenn has often stated his concerns about proposed settlements
in open court, suggesting he may be inclined to give his
approval to the settlement.
Trustee James Giddens plans to allocate $130 million of the
sum to commodity trader customers who lost money when the MF
Global parent company went bankrupt, a controversial decision
that had threatened to derail the settlement.
Customer accounts were frozen when MF Global went bankrupt
last October after its European debt exposure scared away
clients, counterparties and investors.
While Giddens has since returned about 80 percent of that
cash, he said customers still face a $1.6 billion shortfall
because MF Global improperly commingled customer and MF Global's
money.
Plugging the gap, he has said, will require allocating to
customers money that was not originally segregated for them,
such as the CME settlement pot, comprised of cash in MF Global's
own trading account, CME shares and seats at CME exchanges.
Giddens and Louis Freeh, the trustee liquidating MF Global's
parent company, have been fighting for months over whether
Giddens has the authority to effect such reallocation. The CME
settlement was delayed after Freeh questioned it.
Freeh has argued that non-customer money should be split
between other creditors of MF Global's broker-dealer, including
the parent. The more money it receives from the broker-dealer,
the more money it has to pay back its own creditors, including
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
While Freeh chose not to formally challenge the CME accord,
he reached an agreement with Giddens last month, reserving his
right to challenge it retroactively if Giddens effects similar
reallocations.
A lawyer for Freeh on Wednesday said the allocation fight
may never happen, and Freeh in written testimony to the Senate
Agriculture Committee last week said he believes there will be
plenty of money to pay back customers, with some left over for
other creditors.
Giddens has countered that closing the shortfall in customer
funds will require dipping into non-customer funds.
James Koutoulas, who heads an advocate group for former MF
Global customers, fears that the deal-making delays any
resolution to the broader dispute over how to allocate money.
"While we like the settlement," Koutoulas told Glenn,
"we don't like the fact that it required Freeh going back and
forth with Giddens to fight over his authority, and that he
reserved the right to fight over it in the future."
The brokerage liquidation is In re MF Global Inc, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-2790.