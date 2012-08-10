* $130 mln of the pot will go to former MF Global customers
* Judge says accord reasonable, provides immediate benefit
* Questions remain over trustee's authority to allocate
money
By Nick Brown and Jonathan Stempel
Aug 10 The trustee liquidating bankrupt MF
Global Holdings Ltd's brokerage unit won court
approval to recover nearly $160 million from exchange regulator
CME Group Inc, much of which will help repay customers
and creditors.
About four-fifths, or $130 million, of the total recovered
under the agreement reached in June between CME and James
Giddens, the trustee liquidating the MF Global Inc unit, will go
to former customers of that brokerage.
The agreement had won support from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission and the Securities Investor Protection Corp,
which helps customers of failed brokerages.
In approving the accord on Friday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Martin Glenn in Manhattan said it "clearly falls within the
range of reasonableness" required under bankruptcy law and
"provides immediate benefit" to the brokerage's estate.
MF Global customer accounts were frozen in the wake of the
parent company's Oct. 31, 2011 bankruptcy.
The New York-based company's collapse was hastened after
former Chief Executive Jon Corzine's $6.3 billion bet on
European sovereign debt worried investors, counterparties and
credit rating agencies.
Last week, Giddens said he has distributed or was
distributing 80 percent of what commodity customers were owed
with respect to their segregated accounts, but that a $1.6
billion shortfall remained.
Giddens has said plugging the gap will require paying
customers with money that was not originally segregated for them
-- such as the CME settlement pot, which consists of cash in MF
Global's own trading account, CME shares and seats at CME
exchanges. Louis Freeh, the trustee unwinding MF Global's parent
company, has questioned whether Giddens has that authority.
The deal was scheduled to go before Judge Glenn for approval
last month but was delayed after Freeh raised questions about
it. While Freeh chose not to formally challenge the CME accord,
he reached an agreement with Giddens reserving his right to
challenge it retroactively if Giddens effects similar
reallocations.
Freeh and Giddens, who are working on behalf of different
creditor constituencies, have butted heads over how recovered
money should be allocated. Freeh has said non-customer money
should be split between general creditors, such as the MF Global
parent. The more money the parent recovers from the
broker-dealer, the more money it has to pay its own creditors,
like JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The customers' share of the CME settlement will be split
evenly between those who traded on U.S. exchanges and those on
non-U.S. exchanges. The remainder will be available for other
creditors.
The full settlement pot is actually about $175 million, but
Chicago-based CME will keep $16.5 million to cover various
claims related to the bankruptcy.
Giddens on Monday said he has received roughly 35,000 claims
relating to MF Global's bankruptcy, including close to 28,000
commodities customer claims.
Based on claim determinations through that date, he
estimated that the total value of commodities customer claims
will be around $7 billion.
The case is In re: MF Global Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-02790. The parent's
bankruptcy case is In re: MF Global Holdings Ltd in the same
court, No. 11-15059.