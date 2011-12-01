* CFTC, SEC regulators to face lawmakers on MF Global
* Sommers to answer questions after Gensler recusal
* Grassley: public "still in the dark on basic facts"
By Christopher Doering and Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, Dec 1 U.S. senators plan
to press regulators on Thursday on whether they were
asleep at the switch as now-bankrupt MF Global took on massive risky bets, and why
hundreds millions of dollars in customer funds are still
missing.
Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler
is one of the regulators called to testify before the Senate
Agriculture Committee, in the first major congressional hearing
about MF Global since it filed for bankruptcy on Oct. 31.
While Gensler will be able to answer some questions about
the CFTC's MF Global probe, many inquiries are expected to be
directed toward Jill Sommers, a Republican commissioner, who is
overseeing the agency's investigation after Gensler recused
himself in early November.
Mary Schapiro, chairman of the Securities and Exchange
Commission, also is expected to testify.
"The public is still in the dark on basic facts," said
Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican on the committee. "I hope
the committee will be able to get some direct answers from
Chairman Gensler and Chairman Schapiro," he said.
MF Global collapsed in late October after the firm was
forced to reveal that it had made a $6.3 billion bet on European
sovereign debt.
An effort to sell the firm failed, partially due to the
revelation that hundreds of millions of dollars in customer
money were not where they should have been.
Investigators have been scouring the company's books,
described as messy and unorganized, for the fund shortfall that
has been estimated as much as $1.2 billion by the liquidating
trustee.
However, regulators have been at odds with the trustee,
believing that figure is too high.
Regulators and law enforcement officials are trying to
determine what happened to the money and whether MF Global may
have improperly mixed customer funds with its own -- a major
violation of industry rules.
The SEC is also conducting a broad review into how the firm
conducted business.
The hearing on Thursday is the first in a series on MF
Global, with the firm's former chief, Jon Corzine, called to
testify at Senate and House hearings scheduled for later this
month.
Originally this hearing was supposed to examine how each
agency is doing in implementing last year's Dodd-Frank Wall
Street overhaul law.
"I have critical questions about Dodd-Frank implementation
which is what the hearing is about," Senator Pat Roberts, the
panel's ranking Republican, told Reuters. "However, given the
extraordinary situation with MF Global, I plan to ask Chairman
Gensler about his recusal and his oversight leading up to the
bankruptcy."
Gensler said in early November that he was not participating
in the investigation of MF Global so he would not become a
distraction or risk creating an appearance of a conflict of
interest.
Gensler and Jon Corzine, who resigned as chief executive of
MF Global last month, worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc at the same time and held prominent positions.
They both left the investment bank in the late 1990s.
MF Global had nearly a half dozen regulators, including the
CFTC, the SEC, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange , the Chicago Board Options Exchange, and the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, policing various parts
of the firm. However, there was no one clear watchdog
responsible for the whole company.